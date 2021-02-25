Princesses & Carriages Kids Event coming to Gilmore Car Museum next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We chat with our friend Cinderella about a special new event coming up next weekend!

The Princesses and Carriages special event is taking place at the Gilmore Car Museum on Saturday, March 6th from 11:30am-2:30pm. It’ll be a magical interaction for kids with storybook princesses plus an introduction to the museum’s indoor collection of more than 400 classic vehicles.

Purchase tickets for the event here!

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners

(269) 671-5089

GilmoreCarMuseum.org