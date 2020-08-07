Pop Up Park Party in MLK Park: Celebrating people doing good for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – All summer long, Maranda and the Park Party crew have been traveling around West Michigan celebrating people doing good for families in our community at local feeding sites, as well as making families feel special as they pick up food. This week the team headed to Martin Luther King Park where Grand Rapids Public Schools was giving out meals to families. The feeding location also included Feed my People Ministry, which is a church based organization donating delicious food to families in need. Families definitely walked away from this feeding location with enough resources for the whole family!

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation and Priority Health also partnered to provide families with play kits as they stopped by the feeding site. These play kits included fun toys for kids to use to stay active. It encourages kids to get outside and play, since many of the activities they’re used to doing in city parks are canceled this summer due to COVID-19.

Overall, it was a great day at MLK Park! Thank you to those who go above and beyond for kids during these uncertain times!