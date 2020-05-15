Piper the puppy shares why she loves spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – You may remember a few weeks ago when we shared a story about how the stay-at-home order was going for one West Michigan family through the perspective of their puppy, Piper (check out that story here!). Now, Piper is back to share why she loves spring!

Although the current reality is not ideal, Piper reminds us to look at the bright side and get outside and enjoy springtime. Your family can go for walks, play outdoor games, check out the beautiful blooming flowers, and so much more. Enjoy some fresh air and sunshine will definitely lift your spirits!

Thank you to our WOOD TV8 intern Megan from Ferris State University for creating this awesome video for us. So cute!