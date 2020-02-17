What you need to know about teens and mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mental Health can have a huge impact on our kids behavior and performance at school. With the increase of kids who are experiencing depression, anxiety, etc. parents and teachers want to make sure they are providing the best support they can to kids and teens. Pine Rest came to discuss the warning signs as well as provide tips for the best way to approach, talk to, and help your kids and teens.

Warning signs to look out for:

A change in grades or increased errors

Trouble concentrating

Forgetting assignments or not finishing homework

Loss of interest in a subject or activity they usually enjoy

Emotional outbursts

Missing class

Pine Rest encourages parents to watch for these warning signs. If you do notice changes in your child’s behavior, start by having a non-judgmental talk with your kids. It’s important for kids to know their parents are on their team and support them no matter what. If you don’t see any changes within a few weeks, then they suggest reaching out to get further help from a therapist or doctor.

For more information, head to Pine Rest’s website.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services