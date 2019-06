The Mother & Baby Program at Pine Rest has helped over 1,000 mother’s receive the help they need when experiencing postpartum issues. This programs welcomes mother’s anywhere from their 1st trimester of pregnancy, to up to 3 years after the baby is born. This is such an incredible program that gives moms a loving and honest environment to receive the help they need when dealing with postpartum depression. However, moms can experience other symptoms besides depression in order to receive help. Pine Rest will help anyone who is having symptoms including change in behavior, trouble eating and sleeping, irritability, no longer finding joy in things they used to, and more. They want all mother’s to be able to seek help no matter their mental health state!

We sat down with two mothers who have gone through the Mother & Baby Program at Pine Rest first hand to hear their stories. They share how uplifting and helpful this program is and how comforting it was to hear other mom’s experience the same struggles as they did. They expressed how they want all mom’s to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and how important it is to take this step for your family, your baby, but most importantly, for yourself. For more information on this program, visit Pine Rest’s website.