Sends cards and hand drawn pictures to residents at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something to do with your kids that will be impactful to others, a great idea is to make cards for the residents at Pine Rest Christian Homes. The Pine Rest Christian Homes is a residential services for developmentally disabled adults with elevated care needs. These individuals have so many challenges in life but still are so happy and full of joy. One of the things that brings them joy is receiving mail, especially cards and hand drawn pictures.

If you and your family want to make cards for the residents you can send them to this address:

ATTN: Cathy McKenney Pine Rest Christian Homes P.O. Box 165 Grand Rapids, Michigan 49501