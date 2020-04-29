Pine Rest’s tips for living in close quarters with your loved ones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – By now, families have been together 24/7 for the past month and a half and all this togetherness can be stressful. Pine Rest has provided some great insights about how to manage spending all this time with your family in such close quarters.

It’s completely normal to want some time to yourself and away from other people which is why communication is key during these uncertain times. Talk to your family about what you need and let them tell you what they need. This will create a happy and healthy household!