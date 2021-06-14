Pine Rest: What Men Need to be Healthy Dads

GRAND RAPID, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friend, Dr. Ronald J. DeVries, PhD, Licensed Psychologist at Pine Rest recently shared an article about mental health in fathers. Dr. DeVries took some time to break down how mental health and depression may reflect differently in men. Here is what he wrote:

Father’s Day is a great reminder to pay attention to the mental health of dads. Research shows that dads who prioritize their mental health are more confident in their role as a parent, more present in their children’s lives, and more supportive of their partner. Although it may seem obvious, happy and healthy dads truly make better dads.

Good mental health is not about promoting false myths about parenthood like, “having children is pure bliss.” Father’s Day cards are filled with clichés and messages about being “my hero,” “my best friend,” and “the grill master for the family.” These neglect the reality of parenthood – it is hard work. In The Five People You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom wrote, “Sacrifice is a part of life. It is supposed to be. It is not something to regret. It’s something to aspire to.”

More men today are aspiring to be better, healthier dads than ever before. And healthy dads make for healthier families.