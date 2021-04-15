Pine Rest talks pets during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During the pandemic many families decided to get pets and our friends at Pine Rest explain why decisions like that helped families through these difficult times.

Dr. Ron from Pine Rest shares that human beings are drawn to other living things. That’s why children love to go to the zoo and adults can’t help but look at the adorable puppy pictures on Facebook. But, having a family pet is more than admiring its physical features, pets help to create responsibility and encourages knowledge of other life skills such as organization.

During a time of social distancing and isolation pets help to create a sense of belonging and bonding with children. Research shows that just staring into a dogs eyes and having them stare back at you releases higher levels of oxytocin, the love hormones’ that are connected to trust and relationship building. By increasing the love, connection, responsibility and so much more, pets have helped families through the pandemic. Research has show that these times have been mentally straining for all ages, but having a pet by your side can help to make those troubles fade.