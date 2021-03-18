Pine Rest talks mindfulness and finding the calm in the chaos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After the long, hard year that we have had, kids and parents are stressed out and wondering when the craziness is going to come to an end. Dr. Ronald DeVries from Pine Rest sat down with us to help us find the calm in the chaos.

The first thing to do is to get outside. While this may sound like the opposite of peace and calm, Dr. Ron suggests that everyone gets moving, enjoy that warmer weather that spring is bringing and find that connection with the outdoors.

Most importantly, we need to get noticing! It is easy to get lost in the technicalities of practicing mindfulness, but Dr. Ron shares that you do not have to practice the full discipline of mindfulness to start being mindful. And as adults, if we pause and if we reflect and we notice, our kids are going to do the same.

After the year we have all had, kids are longing for the balance between the calm and facing reality. More than anything, kids want parents, teachers and other professionals to acknowledge the reality of the world. Like everyone, kids want to know when this is going to be over and when we are going to go back to normal. Dr. Ron says that being realistic, honest and saying ‘I dont know’ is OK, but you just have to keep going and be hopeful.

So, get outside, be mindful, notice the little things and just keep going!