Pine Rest talks mental health for moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pine Rest gave us some insight on what it means to be a mom during this pandemic, and how moms need to be aware of their mental health. The pandemic has taken a toll on almost everyone’s mental health. Specifically, moms have been forced to wear many hats during these unprecedented times including, working from home while watching and teaching children, and maintaining household duties. Many moms feel that they do not even have time for stereotypical self care routines, but Pine Rest shares that there are simple things that all moms can do to help each other be more mindful of their mental well being.
>>> Take a Look!