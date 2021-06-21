Pine Rest Rustic Market is Celebrating 50 years with 50 days of deals!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Pine Rest Rustic Market thrift store is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer with 50 days of deals and it all starts today. Now through August 19, 2021 Rustic Market will be providing fabulous, deals and saving on clothing for all ages, shoes, games, toys, books, jewelry, linens, dishes, bedding, pillows, rugs, curtains, tablecloths, small appliances, magazines, CDs, sporting goods, craft materials, furniture and more.

All proceeds will provide financial assistance to individuals, children and families in the community in need of mental health treatment but with little or no means to pay for services through the Pine Rest Patient Assistance Fund. Rustic Market located at 389 68th Street SE is open 9 A.M. to 9 P.M., Monday – Saturday. Visit Rustic Market on Facebook to discover the daily deal, sign up for their newsletter and more. Donations are accepted, and volunteer opportunities are available.