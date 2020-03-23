Pine Rest providing teletherapy services during COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Governor Whitmer just issued a stay-at-home order for all Michigan residents to combat the spread of COVID-19. Since being inside for this amount of time can put a strain on our closest relationships, Pine Rest is doing what they can to help during this stressful time.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is now offering teletherapy services which is therapy sessions over video chat (Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc.). Families can visit Pine Rest’s website and head to the Teletherapy section to find out more information on how to set up these services.

Doctors at Pine Rest also have provided tips on how families can maintain positive attitudes during these stressful times: