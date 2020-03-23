Closings & Delays
There are currently 288 active closings. Click for more details.

Pine Rest providing teletherapy services during COVID-19 outbreak

Pine Rest
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Governor Whitmer just issued a stay-at-home order for all Michigan residents to combat the spread of COVID-19. Since being inside for this amount of time can put a strain on our closest relationships, Pine Rest is doing what they can to help during this stressful time.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is now offering teletherapy services which is therapy sessions over video chat (Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc.). Families can visit Pine Rest’s website and head to the Teletherapy section to find out more information on how to set up these services.

Doctors at Pine Rest also have provided tips on how families can maintain positive attitudes during these stressful times:

  • Focus on the positives
  • Take advance of this family time
  • Occupy the time with fun and educational activities
  • Connect with friends and family via video chat

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 