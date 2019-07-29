Pine Rest provides tips to keep kids learning throughout the summer

Summer is a great time for kids to get outside, stay active, and enjoy the sunshine but it’s also key to keep kids learning during the long breaks away from school. We met up with Pine Rest who provided families tips on what they can do to keep kids engaged.

It’s important to keep children on a schedule and provide some consistency to their daily routine so they don’t get overwhelmed once school starts again. The routine could include play time, chores, or even when they’re eating breakfast or lunch. Away from the routine, it’s also important for kids to keep learning whether that be reading before bed, completing a worksheet before play time, or even being involved with neighborhood activities. This way all kids are ready to head back to school in the fall and haven’t fallen behind over summer break!