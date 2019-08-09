Pine Rest provides advice for kids with back to school anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Throughout the next couple of weeks, students will start heading back to school for a new year which means new atmospheres, new friends, and advanced learning. This is an exciting time for some but for others, a new school year leads to anxiety. I met up with my friends from Pine Rest to discuss how parents can help their children who may be a little anxious for the start of the new school year.

Pine Rest urges parents to help their kids before school starts as much as possible such as getting them into the school early to meet their teacher, see their desk and locker, and establishing a routine.