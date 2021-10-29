Pine Rest Managing Kids’ Halloween Fears: Tips for Parents

Pine Rest

by: Dr. Ron DeVries, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services recently sat down with Maranda to talk about Halloween fears. There a lot of common fears and angers that parents and kids can work through before trick-or-treating to make sure that everyone can have fun this Sunday, October 31st.

Common Fears/Perceived as Danger

  • The dark
  • Spiders
  • Bats
  • Snakes
  • Thunder and lightning
  • Blood

Parenting Tips for Managing Halloween Fear

  1. Set expectations – make a plan.  
  2. Don’t try to eliminate anxiety; help the child manage it.
  3. Respect feelings, but don’t reinforce or empower them. 
  4. Challenge distorted thinking – replace exaggerated and distorted thinking with calming, reassuring, and positive self-talk.
  5. Think things through, brainstorm the possibilities with the child. 
  6. Model healthy ways of coping with anxiety.          
  7. Remember to Have Fun!

For a complete list of Parenting Tips for Managing Halloween Fear visit the Pine Rest Website or click here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon