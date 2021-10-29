Pine Rest Managing Kids’ Halloween Fears: Tips for Parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services recently sat down with Maranda to talk about Halloween fears. There a lot of common fears and angers that parents and kids can work through before trick-or-treating to make sure that everyone can have fun this Sunday, October 31st.
Common Fears/Perceived as Danger
- The dark
- Spiders
- Bats
- Snakes
- Thunder and lightning
- Blood
Parenting Tips for Managing Halloween Fear
- Set expectations – make a plan.
- Don’t try to eliminate anxiety; help the child manage it.
- Respect feelings, but don’t reinforce or empower them.
- Challenge distorted thinking – replace exaggerated and distorted thinking with calming, reassuring, and positive self-talk.
- Think things through, brainstorm the possibilities with the child.
- Model healthy ways of coping with anxiety.
- Remember to Have Fun!