Pine Rest gives advice for divorced families during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Amongst all the exciting festivities the holiday season brings, it can be stressful and hard for those in blended or divorced families. Pine Rest came in to give advice to families in order to make the holidays the best experience for all involved.

Advice for Divorced Families:

Don’t tell kids “you are lucky to get 2 Christmases!”

Compare notes and details with your ex

Be flexible and compromise with your ex

Discuss new expectations with kids and your ex

Don’t compete with your co-parent!

Create new traditions with your kids

If something doesn’t go as planned this year, there’s always next year

It’s important for parents to come together for the well being of their children, and don’t let the feelings toward your ex effect the holiday season for your kids.