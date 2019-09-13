Pine Rest encourages less screen time and more outdoor play for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda met up with an expert from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to discuss how it’s important for kids to be outside more and the benefits it has on them. Pine Rest confirmed that spending more time outdoors is good for kids physical and emotional well being. Spending more time outdoors enjoying the sunshine and being active is essential to healthy development for young people. They encourage parents to limit their kids’ screen time and push them to instead play outside more!