Pine Rest doctor’s advice on the importance of establishing a routine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Dr. Gregory Mallis from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services joined Maranda to provide parents with advice on the importance of establishing a routine for their kids while home from school. Although normal life is disrupted right now, Dr. Mallis says it’s important to stick to as normal of a routine as possible to keep kids on the right track. Keeping a routine will help manage their stress and mental health as well as give them something to rely on everyday.

We are so grateful for organizations like Pine Rest who are here to help families during these uncertain times!