Pine Rest discusses the importance of father figures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This weekend is a special weekend because it’s Father’s Day and we get to celebrate all the amazing fathers and father figures in our lives. Pine Rest joined us to talk about the importance of father figures in kids lives, and how it helps them grow and develop.

A father or father figure is very important to kids, especially as they are growing up, because it’s someone to provide them stability, support, and love when needed. Spending quality time with a father figure can even help increase kid’s emotional intelligence and problem solving capabilities.

We believe the most important thing to take away is that there is no perfect way to be a father, but there are a million ways to be a really good one. What’s important about being a father is making sure you’re providing love and care to your child as much as possible.

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there! You rock!