Managing your fear and anxiety about the uncertain with Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The upcoming school year is uncertain for many kids and parents, and that uncertainty can cause fear and anxiety. Maranda sat down with Pine Rest to get advice for parents as they navigate what the future will hold.

Pine Rest has seen an increase in families struggling to deal with the pandemic and what that means for the upcoming school year. Many kids and families are falling into depression or sadness due to being coped up in the house, not being able to see loved ones and friends, and unsure of what will happen with the school year. There are so many ways families can deal with their anxiety and fear to help them continue to stay safe and feel better. Aren Lord from Pine Rest says to focus on doing things that are healthy for you and that bring you happiness. Find hobbies or activities that your family enjoys and do that together, get outside and enjoy the fresh air, or have socially distanced visits with loved ones.

These are very uncertain times, and it’s okay to have anxiety about what’s to come, but Pine Rest wants you to know you’re not alone. You can visit their website for more information or for help with your family!