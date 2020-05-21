Keep your kids engaged with learning: Tips from Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With the school year is coming to a close and kids getting antsy with all this time spent at home, parents might be looking for ways to keep their kids engaged with eLearning and school work. Pine Rest has some great tips on how to continue raising engaged learners now and through the summer months.

Thank you to all the parents who are going above and beyond to continue to teach their kids at home while simultaneously working from home and doing household chores. We appreciate you so much!