Improve physical and mental well-being for kids with yoga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A great to help promote physical and mental well-being in both kids and adults is through yoga and stretching! Pine Rest Activity Therapist walks us through various yoga poses and stretches that are kid-friendly and can be done at home. These exercises can help calm the mind, manage stress, and improve physical health.

Materials Needed:

  • Yoga mat or soft surface
  • Yoga/stretching sequence on paper or YouTube

Instructions: Kids will sit on their yoga mat and start with breathing exercises to center the mind. Kids will be guided through a sequence of yoga and stretching exercises. Sequence will end with a breathing and calming exercise.

