How to talk to your kids about disasters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Talking to children about difficult news happening around the world can be a tough topic. Whether it be the fires in Australia, earthquakes in Puerto Rico, or even the passing of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, kids are going to have questions. Pine Rest joined Maranda to provide advice and guidance on how to have these conversations with kids and to assure parents that it’s okay to talk about it. In fact, children are most likely going to find out about tragedies in one way or another so it’s better to talk with them upfront to protect them and reassure them that everything will be okay.

Pine Rest provided talking points to make the tough conversations a little easier with your kids:

Be calm – kids pick up on fear and anxiety

Turn off electronic devices and have the conversation face to face

Ask kids what they know and listen to what they have to say

Respond truthfully, thoughtfully, and age appropriately. Remember that “I don’t know” is an OK response

Reassure them that you’ll do everything you can to keep them safe

Channel their anxiety and fear into helpful action (fundraising, drawing pictures, writing thank you to first responders/military, etc.)

To learn more on how to talk to your kids about difficult news, check out this Pine Rest article.