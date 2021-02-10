How to help your teen navigate online dating, relationships and heartbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teens have of course been affected by COVID in many ways, and that includes the way they date. With so many kids maintaining friendships and relationships through virtual means, including social media, it may be an even more isolating time than normal, especially if a break up occurs online.

Elizza LeJeune from Pine Rest discusses how you can talk to your teens about the joys of dating, but also the heartbreak that can come along with it and how to cope, especially in such unique times.