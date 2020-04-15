How to help the emotional well-being of you and your loved ones during COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – These are crazy days, and although we want to be happy, upbeat, and have a positive attitude for our kids, sometimes that can be difficult. Dr. Gregory Mallis from Pine Rest joined us to give advice on how to help the emotional well-being for not only our loved ones, but for ourselves, during these uncertain times.

It’s very important to do something you enjoy everyday that is away from technology, the news, and social media. Dr. Mallis encourages families to play a board game together, go outside and play a game, listen to music, or do whatever you need to do to keep your spirits up. We are all going through a difficult situation right now, but we will get through it.

For more information and resources to cope with these trying times, visit pinerest.org.