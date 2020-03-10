How to help teens struggling with mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and more are a growing concern in students of all ages. Due to this, Pine Rest offers an Adolescent Day Program to help teens cope with mental illnesses by providing intensive daily treatment in a safe and structured environment. Teens ages 13 to 17 come in daily, 8am – 3:30pm Monday – Friday, to receive treatment and then go home for the evening, similar to a school schedule. The Adolescent Day Program treats teens for anxiety, depression, eating disorders, ADHD, PTSD, and so much more. If you’re a parent of a teen, it’s important to watch for the warning signs, as identified by Pine Rest.

Warning Signs:

Withdraws from social activities

Seems “down” or experiences severe mood swings for two weeks or longer

Exhibits drastic changes in behavior, personality or sleep habits

Seems very fearful or takes excessive risks

Stops normal eating or tries to lose weight with laxatives or vomiting

Extreme difficulty concentrating or sitting still

Repeatedly uses alcohol or drugs

Harms self and/or threatens/talks about suicide

If you notice your child may be struggling with mental health, Pine Rest has provides tips on how to successfully talk to them and help them through their pain:

Let your teen know you’re trying to understand, not “fix”.

Focus on listening.

Don’t interrogate or criticize.

Validate their experience; help them feel safe.

Don’t give up too quickly.

Frame treatment like a coach or trainer – a place to practice new skills and improve daily life.

Treat the whole family.

