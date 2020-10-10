DYI Slime: Stress reducer activity for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Pine Rest has provided us with great activities that parents can use to help calm their child’s mind, body, & soul. One activity they have showed us is the Fluffy Slime Activity which helps reduce stress, manage difficult emotions, and improve mood. It’s also a great way to keep kids occupied with a fun activity!

FLUFFY SLIME ACTIVITY:

Materials Needed:

Elmer’s Glue

Shaving Cream

Sta Flo or laundry detergent

Borax Solution (pre-mixed)

Food coloring

Bowl and spoon

Instructions: Pour about 1/4 cup Elmer’s glue into a bowl. Add 5 drops of food coloring (your choice!). Add 1-2 tbsp of shaving cream, mix it in but not enough to take the “fluffiness” out. Add 1-2 tsp of Sta Flo or laundry detergent, mix in, you will start to see the slime come together. Add borax solution 1 tsp at a time to get the right consistency. Knead the slime in your hands, keep adding borax solution as desired. Store in a sealed container to preserve longer.