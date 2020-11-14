Coloring activity for kids to help find their happy place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that come with it have caused a very stressful time for everyone, but especially new moms. We sat down with Pine Rest to talk about how we can help the new moms in our life during these uncertain times.

While new moms are trying to navigate the changes and stress that comes with motherhood, they are also dealing with the pandemic and isolation from friends and family. Pine Rest provided advice for new moms and loved ones of new moms on how to help. She gave creative ways including dropping off a meal for the new mom, doing her grocery shopping, or scheduling weekly zooms to catch up. All of these actions could boost the spirits of the mom a lot! Above all else, make sure the new mom in your life knows that you're thinking of her and you're there if she needs anything at all.