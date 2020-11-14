Coloring activity for kids to help find their happy place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Pine Rest Christian Services showed us a great activity to do at home that will help kids find peace and their happy place while being artistic. This activity helps manage stress and difficult emotions and also promotes creativity.
Materials Needed:
- Your imagaination
- Paper
- Anything to color or paint with
- Guided imagery narrative found on YouTube or Google
Instructions: Kids will use their imagination, or a narrative spoken to them to visualize their ideal “Happy Place”, narrative will help kids imagine in detail. Kids will be encouraged to paint or draw their happy place in detail on a piece of paper. Kids may use this happy place to go to whenever they wish to help calm their mind and to take a break from stressors in life.