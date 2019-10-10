Bringing awareness to mental health on World Mental Health Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10th every year with the overall idea to raise awareness about mental health around the world and show support to those who struggle with it. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services joined me to discuss the importance of bringing awareness to mental health in our community. The various forms of mental health are very common and it’s important to bring attention to this as well as drop the stigma around the topic.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Charlotte Gatlin, author of Real: A Mom’s Journey from Expectation to Reality, also joined us to talk about her experience with mental health while her husband suffered from this illness. Her family dealt with the pain of watching their loved one hurt for years before she got the courage to get out and get help, which she now encourages others to do. She wants other women and families to know that it is common to feel shame and guilt when you are unable to fix these problems. However, it is important to realize that sometimes it’s out of your control and getting help is the right thing to do for you and your family.

There are tons of resources for mental health, such as our friends at Pine Rest, and you should not be ashamed to reach out! Pine Rest has provided some tips for those who struggle or have family members struggling.

Tips for taking care of yourself:

Understand how stress affects you

Exercise, eat well, and get enough sleep

Avoid drugs and alcohol

Avoid guilt and notice the positives

Gather strength from others

Tips for family members: