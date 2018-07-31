Benefits of play

Pine Rest

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 12:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 12:12 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Play is not only good for the imagination. It’s good for communication. Kids need free, unstructured play to help them express themselves.  When we tell a child how or what to play, we an stifle their creativity. But when we let their imagination run wild, the possibilities of play are endless!

Read more about the importance of play and play therapy at Pine Rest!

