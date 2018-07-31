Benefits of play Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Play is not only good for the imagination. It’s good for communication. Kids need free, unstructured play to help them express themselves. When we tell a child how or what to play, we an stifle their creativity. But when we let their imagination run wild, the possibilities of play are endless!

