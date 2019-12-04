Advice on how to handle holiday stress from Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The holidays are a happy and cheerful time, but they can also be pretty stressful. Between all the preparation with shopping, decorating, planning, and cooking, it can become a little much. Pine Rest has some great tips and tricks on how to manage that stress and help you enjoy the cheerful time with friends and family. The holiday season can definitely get a little crazy, but you want to make sure you have time to sit back, relax, and enjoy this special time of year.

Advice for eliminating holiday stress:

Don’t overdo it – plan and prepare at a reasonable pace

Reach out to friends and family – go meet up with friends

Enjoy the moment – don’t get lost in all the preparation that you forget to enjoy all the fun things the holiday season brings

Everything doesn’t have to be perfect – everything might not go exactly as planned, and that’s okay

There’s always next year – do overs are okay! If you don’t have time for everything, try again next year

I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season, Where You Live!