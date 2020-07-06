Advice from Pine Rest to ease your nerves when going back out in public during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our favorite attractions, restaurants, and family fun hot spots are opening back up for families to enjoy. However, some families may be hesitant to go out in public due to the pandemic. We talked with Dr. Gregory Mallis from Pine Rest about what tips he has for families who may not be ready to go out in public just yet.

Dr. Mallis suggests families go at their own speed with going back out in public. Whether it be going to your favorite restaurant and sitting outside, going to the John Ball Zoo or Craig’s Cruisers, or even just going to the beach. It’s important that you take the steps that are most comfortable to you and your family when trying to regain some normalcy in your lives.