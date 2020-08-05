Advice for your child’s back to school anxiety from Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Kids will be headed back to school throughout the next few weeks, whether it’s virtually or in person learning. Every year kids have back to school anxiety, but even more so this year due to COVID-19. We had the chance to talk with a Elizza LeJeune, a clinical social worker for Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. She provided advice for parents on how to identify if your child is having anxiety about going back to school and also how to help them during these uncertain times.

Right now, it’s very important that parents are good role models for their children. Remain calm, reassure your children that they are safe, and show them empathy during these transitions.