Pine Rest and Ferris State sit down to discuss setting boundaries for college kids this summer

Maranda
Posted: / Updated:

Experts from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Ferris State University teamed up to give parents advice on how to set boundaries for their college kids returning home for the summer. Many college students are home for the summer after being away on their own for the past school year. This can be a difficult transition for students, going from complete freedom to being back under their parents roof and obeying their rules.

They advise parents the below advise when setting boundaries for their teens:

  • Be understanding and provide reasoning for your decisions
  • Maintain empathy with your kids
  • Avoid power struggles to maintain good relationships
  • Be consistent with your rules and decisions
  • Be a parent, not a friend

When your kids are angry or upset with you, don’t take it personally

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon