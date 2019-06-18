Pine Rest and Ferris State sit down to discuss setting boundaries for college kids this summer

Experts from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Ferris State University teamed up to give parents advice on how to set boundaries for their college kids returning home for the summer. Many college students are home for the summer after being away on their own for the past school year. This can be a difficult transition for students, going from complete freedom to being back under their parents roof and obeying their rules.

They advise parents the below advise when setting boundaries for their teens:

Be understanding and provide reasoning for your decisions

Maintain empathy with your kids

Avoid power struggles to maintain good relationships

Be consistent with your rules and decisions

Be a parent, not a friend

When your kids are angry or upset with you, don’t take it personally