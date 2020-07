GRAND RAPID, Mich (WOOD) - If you're looking for a cute accessory for your dog and want to help a little girl go to camp, check out this awesome opportunity! Jaelyn of Grand Rapids is making and selling dog bandannas to raise money to go to Camp No Limits! Check out some of her bandannas below!

If you would like to buy one of her bandannas and support her journey to camp, visit her Facebook page Jae's Bandannas or text 616-299-7316.