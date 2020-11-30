Things to look out for when it comes to your child’s dental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – My friends Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie from Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan joined me to talk about dental health for infants and young kids. They talk about second teething, kids and grinding and the importance of selecting the right kind of toothpaste.

Many parents don’t know how important it is to take care of your young children’s dental health so Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie provide tips parents can take to ensure healthy and happy babies. They give steps parents can do to prevent problems such as teeth decay or cavities. Following their simple tasks will help your young kids a lot!

The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan is open and taking patients! They have followed all guidelines from the CDC, OSHA, and the American Dental Association to ensure patients, parents, and their staff are safe at their office.

To find out more information about becoming a patient, call their office at 616-608-8898 or email smile@pdsofwestmi.com.