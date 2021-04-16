Pediatric Dental Specialist of West Michigan gives advice on picking your career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan offer advice on pursuing careers in math and science, as well as advice on discovering your passions.

Dr. Stephanie Kloostra wanted to be a dentist when she was only 3 years old. Kloostra went to college for ten and a half years and she shares that it was completely worth it, because she loves to be able to help build confidence in children by giving them a beautiful smile. Dr. Stephanie says that her best advice when trying to pick a career is to take your time, because you never know what you want to be until you try it.

Dr. Katie Swanson took a little longer to discover that she wanted to be a dentist. She made this realization when she was in middle school. She knew she loved studying science and doing experiments, but she was super shy. When she wasn’t feeling great about herself, she realized that all she needed to do was smile and this helped her to radiate confidence. As a dentist it is so important and so fun to help give that confidence to kids when she goes to work.