GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a decade ago, Mercantile Bank and the City of Grand Rapids created a partnership to help improve the city's neighborhoods, the Neighborhood Impact Program. Since 2009, the West Michigan-based bank has provided more than $1 million in NIP grants to people living in the city.

Along with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, Mercantile and the city offer the NIP program to qualified homeowners. Allowing them to take care of essential home maintenance projects they may have put off for budget reasons.