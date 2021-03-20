How to prevent bad breath for your child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Oral care is important at every age, but specifically in children. It can be a pain to make sure that your children are brushing correctly and fighting that bad breath. The team at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan are here to tell you that poor teeth brushing might not be the only cause of bad breath in your child.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

One frequent cause of bad breath is oral bacteria. Many bacteria responsible for breath odor live on the back of the tongue. Up close, the surface of the tongue looks like millions of tiny fingers called papilla. Bacteria get trapped between these tiny fingers and lead to bad breath. Many parents will brush their child’s tongue to clean it; however, brushing the tongue actually pushes some of the bacteria further into its surface. The bacteria also stick to the toothbrush and re-enter the mouth the next time you brush. Often times, it is reccomended to use more effective solutions such as tongue scrapers or mouthwash.

But, there could be other causes of bad breath associated with your childs overall health that the Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan are urging parents to consider.

