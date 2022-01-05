Don’t let the Ice break your smile!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan are looking out for your dental health and safety as we get through this icy winter. As the winter weather rolls into town, so do fun winter sports including skating, snowboarding, skiing, sledding and more. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie want to make sure that kids and families are taking proper precautions to protect those smiles.

Some of their biggest recommendations are to wear a mouth guard and if a child experiences any oral trauma visit the dentist immediately.

