Dentist offices are back open: Schedule a routine check-up for your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Dentist offices across the state are opening back up today for nonessential care. We had the opportunity to talk with with Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie from Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan to talk about what you can expect and the importance of getting your kids in for their routine appointments.

Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie are taking extra steps to make sure their office is safe and healthy for all visitors. They have followed all guidelines from the CDC, OSHA, and the American Dental Association to ensure patients, parents, and their staff are safe. One of these steps is to require everyone who comes inside their office to wear a mask at all times. With all the measures they are taking, now is a great time to get your children in for their check-up appointments to make everything everything looks good. A regular check-up is especially good for kids to prevent the spread of cavities as well as eliminate any chronic pain that could arise!

To find out more information about becoming a patient, call their office at 616-608-8898 or email smile@pdsofwestmi.com.