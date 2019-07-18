Park Party fun in Battle Creek

Maranda and the Park Party team had a great day at a brand new location for Thursday’s Park Party in Battle Creek! The party took place from noon-2pm at Carson/Rizor Athletic Field next to New Level Sports Ministries! Free lunch provided by Battle Creek Public Schools started at 11:30am for all kids 18 years and younger. There were a tons of rides, games, activities, and prizes for kids at the party!

This Park Party is special because of the community partnerships that have come together to make this party happen! The community partnerships include the Battle Creek Community Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, New Level Sports Ministries, Battle Creek Public Schools, and the Battle Creek Police Department. These organizations are dedicated to strengthening the families of Battle Creek!