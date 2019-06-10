Wyoming Park Party to offer free haircuts, free car seat vouchers and new rides

Get ready for one of the biggest free parties in West Michigan! Maranda’s Park Party season in West Michigan kicks off Thursday, June 13th at Lamar Park in Wyoming. Each Park Party is held from noon until 2 p.m. Everyone is invited, and everything is free!

“It’s so exciting to kick off our 25th season of Park Parties at Lamar Park in Wyoming! I love seeing the community come together to provide an afternoon of free family fun. It’s such a magical day and we love the city of Wyoming. We can’t wait to rock the park, ” said Maranda.

The Wyoming Park Party is bigger and better than ever with all new rides and activities! Lamar Park will be filled local non-profits providing a variety of free services, information, and free activities, like Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital who will pass out vouchers for free car seats. Kids can even create art in the Mobile Art Lab with, “Artist Creating Together”. Plus, bring along your swimsuit because the Lamar Park Splash Pad will be free for kids to enjoy all day long.

2018 Wyoming Park Party Gallery

(Click photo to launch gallery)

Kids can rock out with our Park Party DJ and entertainer hip-hop artist Rodney Paige on the Meijer Celebration stage or get a free haircut for summer provided by Grand Rapids First Church! Once again in working with USDA, Michigan Department of Education, and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. This year Wyoming Public Schools Food Services will be grilling up hot dogs for kids to enjoy. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment, and, of course, prizes!

This year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to six communities bringing a super-sized celebration to all.

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

June 13- Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 20- Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 11 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 18- Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek

July 25- Garfield Park, Grand Rapids