Win the ultimate Park Party prize pack: Air Zoo, Craig’s Cruisers, Applebee’s and more

Park Parties

by: Katie Klunder

It’s the 25th Anniversary of Maranda Park Parties and we’re celebrating in a BIG WAY – starting with the ultimate Park Party prize pack, stuffed with Park Party favorites!

The package will include four passes to Air Zoo, a family four pack to Craigs Cruisers, a $25 gift card to Applebee’s, a Park Party backpack, T-shirt and WOOD TV8 sunglasses and water bottle.

Enter below for your chance to win! Sweepstakes will end on 6/11 at 11:59pm. 

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

June 13 – Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 20 – Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 11 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 18 – Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek

July 25 – Garfield Park, Grand Rapids

