Win the ultimate Park Party prize pack: Air Zoo, Craig's Cruisers, Applebee's and more

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:21 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - It’s the 25th Anniversary of Maranda Park Parties and we're celebrating in a BIG WAY - starting with the ultimate Park Party prize pack, stuffed with Park Party favorites!

The package will include four passes to Air Zoo, a family four pack to Craigs Cruisers, a $25 gift card to Applebee’s, a Park Party backpack, T-shirt and WOOD TV8 sunglasses and water bottle.

Enter below for your chance to win! Sweepstakes will end on 6/11 at 11:59pm. 

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

June 13 - Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 20 - Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 11 - Kollen Park, Holland

July 18 - Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek

July 25 - Garfield Park, Grand Rapids

Learn more!

 

 

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Win the ultimate Park Party prize pack: Air Zoo, Craig's Cruisers, Applebee's and more
Win the ultimate Park Party prize pack: Air Zoo, Craig's Cruisers, Applebee's and more

Sponsors making it happen for 25 years
Sponsors making it happen for 25 years

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Maranda Park Party 25th anniversary kick off
Photos: Maranda Park Party 25th anniversary kick off

Photo Galleries WOTV
Cast your vote: Which throwback outfit should Maranda wear?
Cast your vote: Which throwback outfit should Maranda wear?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

