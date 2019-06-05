Win the ultimate Park Party prize pack: Air Zoo, Craig's Cruisers, Applebee's and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - It’s the 25th Anniversary of Maranda Park Parties and we're celebrating in a BIG WAY - starting with the ultimate Park Party prize pack, stuffed with Park Party favorites!
The package will include four passes to Air Zoo, a family four pack to Craigs Cruisers, a $25 gift card to Applebee’s, a Park Party backpack, T-shirt and WOOD TV8 sunglasses and water bottle.
Enter below for your chance to win! Sweepstakes will end on 6/11 at 11:59pm.
Maranda’s Park Parties 2019
Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.
June 13 - Lamar Park, Wyoming
June 20 - Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon
June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo
July 11 - Kollen Park, Holland
July 18 - Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek
July 25 - Garfield Park, Grand Rapids
Park Parties
