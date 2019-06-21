Video highlights: nearly 3000 kids and families at Muskegon Park Party

The rain stopped and the skies started to clean just in time for the second Maranda Park Party of the summer at Smith-Ryerson Park in Muskegon! There were over 50 vendors and tons of community oriented organizations for a day of free family fun.

There was so much going on including a large display of fire trucks and safety officials, the Ferris State University climbing wall, Comcast Spin Cycle, and more!

Kids could enter to win a family four pack of phones and unlimited data from our friends at Metro by T-Mobile as well as had the chance to win passes to Michigan Adventures, Craig’s Cruisers, Cedar Point, and tickets to see JoJo Siwa in concert at the Van Andel Area on August 27th!

Join us next weekend at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo for the next Maranda Park Party!