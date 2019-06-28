Video highlights: Kalamazoo Park Party 2019

The third Park Party of the summer was a perfect day for free family fun at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo! Sunshine and blue skies brought nearly 4,200 kids and family for tons of fun activities, entertainment, and prizes! Kalamazoo Public Schools provided a delicious free lunch of grilled hot dogs and more for all children 18 years and under.

The party included so many fun and free activities! Kids were able to ride thrilling rides and inflatables like the Pirate Ship sponsored by Farm Bureau and Super Slide sponsored by Fifth Third Bank! Kids even had the opportunity to stop by the Meijer Food Truck to enjoy some fruity popsicles which were perfect for a hot day in the park! Maranda gave away totally cool prizes from the stage like passes to Air Zoo, Michigan Adventures, Cedar Point, and even tickets to see JoJo Siwa at the Van Andel Arena!

The special surprise of the day was having the Food Network’s Chef Jet attend the party and talk to kids and families about the importance of eating healthy! He even did cooking demonstrations with yummy taste testing. The Park Party team is taking a week off for the 4th of July but they’ll be back at Kollen Park in Holland on July 11th from noon-2pm!