Video highlights: Holland Maranda Park Party

It was a perfect summer day at the beautiful Kollen Park in Holland for the Maranda Park Party! Nearly 6,100 kids and families came out for the party to enjoy tons of rides, activities, food, and prizes. Kids were able to get active on the Ferris Climbing Wall, have an educational yet fun learning experience at the Milk Means More tent, interactive with tons of different animals from the Zeeland Critter Barn and Van Andel Institute, and so much more! It was a wonderful day with nothing but sun and smiles.

The next Park Party is at Carson/Rizor Athletic Field at New Level Sports Ministries in Battle Creek on Thursday, July 18th! This is going to be an incredible party of bringing the community together! As always, the party goes form noon-2pm with free lunch starting at 11:30am providing by Battle Creek Public Schools. We’ll see you there!