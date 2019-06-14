Video highlights: first Park Party of the summer comes out rain or shine

Rain didn’t cancel the free food and great giveaways for West Michigan families at the Wyoming Park Party. After learning about the wind, rain and colder than average temperatures the team was able to take a unique approach that allowed kids under the age of 18 to still receive a free lunch, goody bags, free prizes and more, while supplies lasted.

Due to the support of generous community partners we were able to serve 787 free lunches, pass out 1,000 backpacks loaded with great stuff for kids plus we passed out 200 booster seat vouchers, 1500 Country Fresh ice cream sandwiches, 1,000 free kids meal coupons from Applebees, 500 free hair cut coupons and also had 3,000 passes donated for kids to experience fun attractions around West Michigan.

The response to the changes were overwhelming. Families arrived at Lamar Park in Wyoming earlier than expected to get a place in line. Due to this overwhelming response and safety concerns the call was made to cut off the line to ensure those who had entered the park would be able to receive the items while they lasted.

While WOOD TV8 could have cancelled the event, we are proud of our team who were committed to servicing as many kids in West Michigan. We are proud to work with the Wyoming Parks and local law enforcement who kept everyone safe during this event. We want to thank the City of Wyoming, and specifically, the Community Services, Public Safety and Traffic personnel for their tremendous support and assistance throughout this event. They continue to be exceptional partners as we bring Maranda Park Parties to the west Michigan community.

There are many more opportunities this summer to attend one of Maranda’s free Park Parties.

Maranda’s Park Parties 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

June 13 – Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 20 – Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

June 27- Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 11 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 18 – Carson/Rizor Athletic Field, Battle Creek

July 25 – Garfield Park, Grand Rapids